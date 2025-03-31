Historic White House building in Bay View listed for sale, following closure of SAGE

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

After six years welcoming diners to the historic former White House Tavern building in Bay View, restaurateur and building owner Allison Meinhardt has closed up shop and plans to sell the property.

Meinhardt announced Monday that she closed her restaurant, SAGE, over the weekend.

The concept -- which focused on shareable dishes "inspired by nature’s organic palette" -- had only been in operation since February 2024, having rebranded from The White House, a fine-dining French eatery Meinhardt opened in early 2020.

Meinhardt purchased the property in June 2019 for $400,000, according to city property records. She then spent months converting the building into a restaurant and second-floor apartment. The White House restaurant was only in operation for three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and government-mandated shut downs put a huge strain on the restaurant industry. In order to accommodate outdoor dining, Meinhardt transformed the

Meinhardt thanked the community "for six beautiful years of service under The White House & SAGE." She also noted the first-floor

bar-restaurant space is available for lease immediately, and the entire property is currently for sale.

The two-story, 3,666-square-foot building at 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. is best known as the former longtime home of the White House Tavern, which originally opened as a. The tavern shuttered in 2017.sand volleyball courts behind the building into an expansive terrace and garden. In her announcement Monday,