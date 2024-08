Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Batter & Mac, a bakery located in Menomonee Falls, plans to open a second location in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Sisters Brittany Wohlfeil and Kasey Gusho, the co-owners of Batter & Mac, began selling their baked goods from their homes before opening their first location in 2021. Less than a year ago, the sisters expanded

Sisters Brittany Wohlfeil and Kasey Gusho, the co-owners of Batter & Mac, began selling their baked goods from their homes before opening their first location in 2021. Less than a year ago, the sisters expanded their business by moving from a 300-square-foot facility to a 2,400-square-foot building space in downtown Menomonee Falls.

Now, Batter & Mac plans to open a location at 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee, which was previously occupied by Lakeside Bakery, which closed in January.

Batter & Mac specializes in macarons, cakes, croissants, donuts, and hot ham and rolls. It will offer the same products in Bay View while also expanding its wholesale operations. Baking classes, held regularly at the Menomonee Falls location, will not be held in Bay View.

The Bay View location will open for business between mid-October to early November as long as permitting and licensing processes are complete. Details regarding grand opening celebrations will be announced as the dates are finalized.

“It seemed like a really good opportunity to take over a space that’s been a bakery, that has a history of being a bakery, and doesn't need much of a build-out,” said Wohlfeil.

Building renovations prior to opening will include few minor cosmetic changes to align with the Batter & Mac brand. Otherwise, the building meets the team's needs and even comes with necessary baking equipment, Wohlfeil said.