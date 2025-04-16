Catering and events company to redevelop Bay View building

Milwaukee-based Noble Catering and Events
is planning to redevelop a Bay View light industrial building into an event venue and commercial kitchen.
The vacant two-story building at 339 E. Stewart St. has 17,195 square feet of space, which Noble Catering and Events plans to spend $2 million to renovate into two rooms for weddings and other events with average group sizes of 25 to 30 people, and 175 to 250 people, according to documents filed with the City of Milwaukee.
The space would also house a warehouse, design center for clients, and retail marketing and tasting room, as well as Noble Catering's offices, which are currently located downtown.
Noble Catering provides catering to several venues including Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum and Elm Grove Woman's Club, according to the company's website.
Noble Catering plans to lease the space from Milwaukee-based real estate, hospitality and investment company F Street Group
, which closed on its $1.1 million purchase of the property and an adjacent parking lot this week, according to state records.
The project team, including Milwaukee-based Dan Beyer Architects
, received approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals to move forward with the project earlier this month, city records show.
Built in 1917, the Stewart Street buildings were originally a garage and stable for Pfister and Vogel Leather Co., according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
