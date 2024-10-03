Wolter announces several new leadership positions, establishes Southeast Region

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc.
, a provider of material handling solutions, automation, overhead cranes, industrial dock and door services and power systems, announced that it has created a Southeast Region territory for the company and named several new leaders.
The creation of a Southeast Region for the company follows its September acquisition
of Georgia-based Dedicated Material Handling Solutions. The company’s newly-formed Southeast Region includes Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.
“This strategic expansion enables us to reach new customers and tap into the thriving markets from Arkansas to Florida,” the company said in a news release. Wolter currently has two locations in Georgia, but none, so far, in any of the other states in its newly-formed Southeast Region.
However, the company has been growing aggressively in recent years through acquisitions and has indicated that it plans to continue doing so. In February, the company announced
that it had received a “significant growth investment” from BBH Capital Partners, a private equity strategy of New York-based private investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. At the time, Wolter said the deal would help accelerate its expansion plans, including acquisitions.
Wolter’s Midwest Region includes Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The company currently has locations in all of those states except Minnesota and Iowa.
In addition, the company named several individuals to new leadership positions, including:
Tony Jones
Tony Jones[/caption]
-
Stu Pineda was promoted to chief financial officer.
-
Ross Jeremiah has been promoted from executive vice president to president of Wolter’s Midwest region.
-
Tony Jones, the former CEO of Doosan Industrial Vehicles Americas, has been named president of Wolter Southeast. He will be based out of Atlanta and will “spearhead growth initiatives and acquisitions throughout the Southeast, seamlessly integrating them into our existing operations.”
Martin Park
Martin Park[/caption]
-
Martin Park, the chief operating officer of Wolter, will also serve as chief of staff to CEO Jerry Weidman.
Founded in 1962, Wolter now has 670 employees. The company was named a 2024 Future 50 winner
as one of the fastest-growing privately held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.
Wolter Inc.'s regional map:
Provided by Wolter Inc.
Provided by Wolter Inc.[/caption]