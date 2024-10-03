Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Wolter announces several new leadership positions, establishes Southeast Region

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
WolterJerry WeidmanMartin ParkRoss JeremiahStu PinedaTony Jones
Last updated

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc., a provider of material handling solutions, automation, overhead cranes, industrial dock and door services and power systems, announced that it has created a Southeast Region territory for the company and named several new leaders. The creation of a Southeast Region for the company follows its September acquisition of Georgia-based Dedicated Material Handling

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee