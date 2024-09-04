Wolter acquires Georgia-based company

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc.
, a provider of material handling solutions, automation, overhead cranes, industrial dock and door services and power systems, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Georgia-based Dedicated Material Handling Solutions
.
Dedicated Material Handling Solutions offers sales, service, rentals, and parts for forklift equipment. The company has locations in Buford, Georgia and Atlanta. With the acquisition, Georgia becomes the seventh state that Wolter does business in.
“Acquiring Dedicated Material Handling Solutions is a natural extension of our growth strategy and a significant expansion into the southeastern U.S.,” said Jerry Weidmann
, chief executive officer of Wolter. “The Atlanta metro area is a dynamic market, and we're excited to deliver our comprehensive solutions here. Together with the DMHS team, we are committed to driving success for our customers and reinforcing our commitment to exceptional material handling solutions nationwide.”
In a news release announcing the deal, Wolter said the acquisition of DMHS positions it “for significant growth in the southeastern United States.”
“This acquisition enables Wolter Inc. to bring its industry-leading services and extensive product offerings to the thriving industrial and logistics hub of the Atlanta Metro area,” the release states. “It aligns with Wolter Inc.’s vision of becoming a national leader in material handling while maintaining a strong emphasis on local service excellence.”
Wolter is one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in southeastern Wisconsin
, having been named a Future 50 Award winning company the last three years in a row. The family-owned company was founded in 1962 and has about 590 employees. It has seven locations in Wisconsin, three in Ohio, one in Missouri, one in Kentucky, two in Indiana, two in Illinois and now two in Georgia.
Earlier this year, Wolter Inc. announced a “significant growth investment”
from BBH Capital Partners, a private equity strategy of New York-based private investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. The size of the investment was not disclosed. A press release described it as a "minority investment in Wolter." In the release, Wolter said the "strategic partnership" with BBH Capital would help accelerate its expansion plans, including acquisitions and real estate investments. The company said that it plans to expand into the mid-Atlantic, southeast and mid-south regions.
