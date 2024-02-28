Wolter receives private equity investment

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc.,
a provider of material handling solutions, automation, overhead cranes, industrial dock and door services and power systems, announced Wednesday a “significant growth investment” from BBH Capital Partners
, a private equity strategy of New York-based private investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
The size of the investment was not disclosed. A press release described it as a “minority investment in Wolter.”
In the release, Wolter said the “strategic partnership with BBH Capital” would help accelerate its expansion plans, including acquisitions and real estate investments.
"Our alliance with BBH Capital Partners marks a milestone in Wolter's journey,” said Jerry Weidmann
, president of Wolter Inc. “Their investment and expertise will significantly enhance our ability to pursue strategic acquisitions and make impactful real estate investments, enabling us to serve our customers better and expand our market presence."
BBH Capital Partners provides customized, junior capital solutions to lower middle‐market companies.
“Our capital supports a range of transactions, from buyouts and growth equity to recapitalizations and acquisitions,” according to Brown Brothers Harriman’s website, which indicates that BBH Capital Partners’ investment size is typically between $40 million and $150 million.
"We are proud to partner with Wolter and support their ambitious growth strategy,” said Matthew Salsbury
, co-manager of BBH Capital Partners. “The company's strong family values, commitment to excellence, and strategic vision align perfectly with our investment philosophy. We look forward to contributing to Wolter's success in the coming years."
Milwaukee-based Baird
served as the exclusive investment banker for Wolter in the transaction.
Wolter is a family-owned and operated business, established in 1962. It has more than 590 employees and more than 25,000 industrial, construction and commercial customers in seven states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Wolter has 7 locations in Wisconsin, 3 in Illinois, 2 in Indiana, 2 in Ohio and one each in Missouri and Kentucky.
The company says it plans to expand into the mid-Atlantic, Southeast and mid-South regions.
Last year Wolter was named to the Future 50 list
of fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin.