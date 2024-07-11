These are the fastest-growing privately-held companies in southeastern Wisconsin

BizTimes Media has selected the winners of its annual Future 50 Awards, recognizing the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.
By the end of this year the 2024 Future 50 companies are projected to have added a combined 2,123 jobs since the start of 2021. In addition, the Future 50 companies are projecting a combined revenue growth of $1.58 billion since the start of 2021, a 61% increase.
Here are the 2024 Future 50 winners (listed alphabetically):
- A.B. Data, Ltd. (Glendale)
- American Construction Services, Inc. (West Bend)
- Aras LLC (Mequon)
- Ark Staffing & CRNA Together (Muskego)
- Basic Metals, Inc. (Germantown)
- Benz Metal Products, Inc. (Menomonee Falls)
- Best Version Media (Brookfield)
- Blast Cleaning Technologies, Inc. (West Allis)
- Briohn Building Corporation (Brookfield)
- Campbell Construction JC, Inc. (Mukwonago)
- Craft Beverage Warehouse LLC (Milwaukee)
- Custom Painted Vehicles, Inc. (Franksville)
- Empower Electric (Waukesha)
- E-Plan Exam (Brookfield)
- Evans Transportation (Delafield)
- F Street (Milwaukee)
- GigaFlight Connectivity Inc. (Greendale)
- Glenn Rieder, LLC (West Allis)
- Great Lakes Industrial (Glendale)
- Inpro Corporation (Muskego)
- James Imaging Systems (Brookfield)
- KDV Label, LLC (Waukesha)
- Koru Health LLC (Wauwatosa)
- Lakeland Supply, Inc. (Pewaukee)
- Lauber Business Partners, Inc. (Milwaukee)
- Learning Exchange (Brookfield)
- Lee Mechanical (Franklin)
- Magellan Promotions (West Allis)
- MicroSynergies (Glendale)
- MilwaukeeWarehouse (Milwaukee)
- MKE Iron Erectors, Inc. (Waukesha)
- Moore Construction Services (Menomonee Falls)
- Munson, Inc. (Glendale)
- New Resources Consulting (Milwaukee)
- Newport Network Solutions, Inc. (New Berlin)
- Optimum Crush, Inc. (New Berlin)
- Pattyn North America (Sussex)
- Ready Rebound, Inc. (Milwaukee)
- River Run (Glendale)
- RJ Schinner (Menomonee Falls)
- Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. (Darien)
- SETGO Partners (Wauwatosa)
- SharkCrates (Milwaukee)
- Stratus Industries LLC (Milwaukee)
- TOTAL Mechanical (Pewaukee)
- ValorTech (Milwaukee)
- VJS Construction Services (Pewaukee)
- Vyron (Waukesha)
- Wixon, Inc. (St. Francis)
- Wolter, Inc. (Brookfield)
The Future 50 program started in 1988 with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, with BizTimes Media serving as a partner. The program returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic with BizTimes Media taking the lead in planning the awards and MMAC remaining a partner.
To be part of the program, companies submit data on their employment and revenue since 2019. BizTimes then verifies information with each company’s accountant and banker. Each business is then ranked based on both their employment and sales growth over the past three years and expected growth this year.
This year’s Future 50 honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register for the event.
The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 program is Old National Bank.