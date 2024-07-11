These are the fastest-growing privately-held companies in southeastern Wisconsin

BizTimes Media has selected the winners of its annual Future 50 Awards, recognizing the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.

By the end of this year the 2024 Future 50 companies are projected to have added a combined 2,123 jobs since the start of 2021. In addition, the Future 50 companies are projecting a combined revenue growth of $1.58 billion since the start of 2021, a 61% increase.

Here are the 2024 Future 50 winners (listed alphabetically):

The Future 50 program started in 1988 with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, with BizTimes Media serving as a partner. The program returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic with BizTimes Media taking the lead in planning the awards and MMAC remaining a partner.

To be part of the program, companies submit data on their employment and revenue since 2019. BizTimes then verifies information with each company’s accountant and banker. Each business is then ranked based on both their employment and sales growth over the past three years and expected growth this year.

This year’s Future 50 honorees will be recognized at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register for the event.

The presenting sponsor for the Future 50 program is Old National Bank.