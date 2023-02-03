Weekly Debrief: What do Northwestern Mutual’s plans mean for downtown, Franklin and the office market

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including Northwestern Mutual announcing plans to invest $500 million into its downtown campus, rehabbing a 19-story office tower to turn it into a “mini-me” of the company’s glassy tower. Andrew and Arthur discuss what the move means as vote of confidence in downtown Milwaukee, the challenges of finding a new owner and user for NML’s Franklin campus, and what the plans say about the office market in the region and the role of the office for businesses going forward.

Events

Insider Story Spotlight

Big Story