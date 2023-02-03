Weekly Debrief: What do Northwestern Mutual’s plans mean for downtown, Franklin and the office market

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including Northwestern Mutual announcing plans to invest $500 million into its downtown campus, rehabbing a 19-story office tower to turn it into a “mini-me” of the company’s glassy tower. Andrew and Arthur discuss what the move means as vote of confidence in downtown Milwaukee, the challenges of finding a new owner and user for NML’s Franklin campus, and what the plans say about the office market in the region and the role of the office for businesses going forward.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

