LiveWire exceeded its 2022 forecast with 597 motorcycles sold, but this year’s plans have taken a hit

By
-
Harley-Davidson launches LiveWire, the electric motorcycle brand. Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson.

LiveWire Group Inc., the new publicly traded electric motorcycle company spun off from Harley-Davidson, reported $47 million in revenue and 597 motorcycles sold for 2022. However, the company’s 2023 plans took a hit as it pushed back the timing of deliveries for its next model, the S2 Del Mar. Most of the company’s revenue in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display