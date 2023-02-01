Drexel Building Supply planning 200,000-square-foot facility in Kewaskum

A little more than two months after Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply,
a wholesale building materials supplier, announced its plan to acquire
Jackson-based McMahon and Company,
the company has unveiled even bigger plans.
Drexel Building Supply is planning to build a new 200,000-square-foot facility in Kewaskum and will become the first tenant within a new industrial park in the village. The new building will be Drexel's doors and millwork manufacturing facility.
Dubbed the Blue Door District, the industrial park will be located on the north end of Kewaskum along Highway 28, about one half of a mile west of U.S. Highway 45. The new facility, which is expected to employ 100 workers, can be expanded in the future.
“We saw an opportunity to go direct to our consumers with the acquisition of McMahon and have been elated over the experience we have had working with the McMahon team,” said Joel Fleischman,
president of Drexel Building Supply. “As we continue with our strategy of growth and vertical integration we became excited about the opportunity to grow with the village of Kewaskum.”
Fleischman said Wednesday that out of the 100 jobs expected at the new facility, 50 will be newly created positions.
The Blue Door District project is subject to the creation of a tax increment financing district, land annexation and a mutually agreed upon developer’s agreement.
Drexel anticipates breaking ground on the project this year. The company will maintain ownership of the remaining land within the Blue Door District and will be “actively recruiting for quality neighbors,” according to a press release from the village. About 30 acres of land are still available for development. The project was supported by Economic Development Washington County.
“I am proud that EDWC, Washington County and the village of Kewaskum have worked shoulder-to-shoulder on this catalytic project,” said Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.
“Drexel’s visionary development will create family-sustaining jobs which are key to a prosperous community for years to come. I welcome Drexel’s expansion into Washington County and I congratulate president (David) Spenner, administrator Gitter and their entire team on the largest one-time economic development project in Kewaskum’s history.”