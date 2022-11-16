Drexel Building Supply to acquire McMahon and Company

Pictured from left are Kim Mather, Joel Fleischman, Patrick McMahon and Sean McMahon swapping jerseys.

Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply, a wholesale building materials supplier, announced this week its intent to acquire McMahon and Company, a Jackson-based supplier of doors and millwork. Terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close Dec. 31, were not disclosed. McMahon and Company, founded in 1996, is a family-owned business that employs approximately 50 people.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

