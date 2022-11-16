Drexel Building Supply to acquire McMahon and Company

Campbellsport-based Drexel Building Supply,
a wholesale building materials supplier, announced this week its intent to acquire McMahon and Company,
a Jackson-based supplier of doors and millwork. Terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close Dec. 31, were not disclosed. McMahon and Company, founded in 1996, is a family-owned business that employs approximately 50 people. Drexel will integrate the McMahon and Company business into its eastern, central and north central Wisconsin locations to focus on efficiency and quality. Drexel has eight Wisconsin locations. In 2020, the company acquired a 92-acre site
in New Berlin to construct a seven-building, 128,000-square-foot facility. Drexel relocated its Brookfield operations to New Berlin. “Acquiring McMahon means we are doing everything we can to work with the best to get better. Innovation is vital in everything we do, but even more so now as we grow,” said a press release from Drexel. “Our builders need more… more communication, more time, and more supplies. With the growth, we can drive the price down, quality control, and implement direct route deliveries. McMahon Company’s leadership team -- including Patrick McMahon, Sean McMahon
and Kim Mather
– will stay on with the company. “All team members of McMahon will be offered careers at Drexel Building Supply as assets to the significant growth plans,” according to the release. Drexel’s plans for growth include opening a new facility that will double the company’s capacity and employ 100 people. The company has not yet determined the location for the new facility, citing “a myriad of opportunities,” but hopes it can be operational at some point in 2024. The new facility will be called Drexel Doors & Millwork.