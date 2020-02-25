Drexel Building Supply acquires site of planned New Berlin facility

Drexel Building Supply Inc. has acquired the 92-acre site where it is planning to construct a seven-building, 128,000-square-foot facility.

According to state records, an affiliate of the Campbellsport-based company purchased the site at 16778 W. Coffee Road on Friday for $1.78 million. The land is at the northeast corner of Coffee and Calhoun Roads. It was acquired from Ixonia Bancshares Inc.

Drexel’s plans for the site include a nearly 25,000-square-foot showroom, and six additional buildings ranging from roughly 5,300 square feet to more than 57,700 square behind it, according to plans filed with the city. Those buildings will be used for storage and distribution of building materials. A gravel area east of the buildings will be used for outdoor storage.

Nate Sippel, operations leader at Drexel, said the company plans to relocate its Brookfield operations, located at 19355 W. Bluemound Road, to New Berlin. He said the company has outgrown its Brookfield location, and with the New Berlin facility it is also adding an outdoor lumber yard.

About 60 employees will work at the New Berlin facility. It will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to city records.

The project received unanimous approval earlier this month from New Berlin’s Community Development Authority. Sippel said that, following issuance of building permits, Drexel plans to break ground on the project in the spring and expects to complete construction in spring 2021.

Adam Matson of Newmark Knight Frank represented Drexel and Wayne Rappold of CBRE represented the seller in the land deal.

Drexel was founded in 1985, and sells lumber and other building materials to professional contractors and homeowners in Wisconsin. It has eight locations.