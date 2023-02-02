Franklin, Oak Creek, M7 officials have high hopes for Northwestern Mutual Franklin campus

880,000-square-foot office complex could be draw for other major users, officials say

Northwestern Mutual's Franklin campus. Photo credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC.

Last updated on February 2nd, 2023 at 05:50 pmNorthwestern Mutual’s plans to move 2,000 jobs from its Franklin complex into a reimagined building on its gleaming Milwaukee campus is being a heralded as sign of downtown Milwaukee’s continued draw. And while the news has come as a bit of a jolt to municipal leaders in

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

