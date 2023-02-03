Northwestern Mutual’s investment in its HQ bodes well for city’s growth, real estate pros say

By
-
A rendering showing the revamped North Office Building on Northwestern Mutual's downtown campus as seen from the south. The Tower and Commons building is in the foreground.

Northwestern Mutual’s plans to spend more than $500 million on extensive interior and exterior renovations to the North Office Building at its headquarters campus will provide a major boost in momentum to revitalize the downtown area, real estate industry experts say. The 19-story, 540,000-square-foot North Office Building is located at 818 E. Mason St. and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display