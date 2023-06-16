Weekly Debrief: The King Tut experience is coming. Are you going?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the announcement of the King Tut immersive experience coming to the Baird Center, formerly known as the Wisconsin Center, this fall. It is the fourth immersive exhibit to come to the downtown convention center, offering a unique way to bring additional visitors to the downtown area.
Insider Story Spotlight:
- VISIT Milwaukee launches rebrand effort ahead of 2024 RNC
- Broadwind shareholders re-elect company’s board, say ‘no’ to activist investor’s candidates
Big Story
Upcoming Events: