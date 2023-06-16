Weekly Debrief: The King Tut experience is coming. Are you going?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the announcement of the King Tut immersive experience coming to the Baird Center, formerly known as the Wisconsin Center, this fall. It is the fourth immersive exhibit to come to the downtown convention  center, offering a unique way to bring additional visitors to the downtown area.

