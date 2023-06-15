Broadwind shareholders re-elect company’s board, say ‘no’ to activist investor’s candidates

By
-

Following a months-long proxy fight initiated by Elm Grove-based WM Argyle Fund, which sought to take over the board of directors for Cicero, Illinois-based Broadwind, Inc., the company’s shareholders have opted to re-elect their original board members. Broadwind has a heavy fabrications plant in Manitowoc. The company designs and manufactures precision structures, equipment and components

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

