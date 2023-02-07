Six former Bucyrus employees seek to take control of Illinois company’s board

By
-

Last updated on February 7th, 2023 at 09:26 pmCiting poor company performance and a lack profitability, an activist investor from the Milwaukee area has nominated a slate of six candidates – all with ties to Bucyrus International – to become the new board of directors for Cicero, Illinois-based Broadwind, Inc. Broadwind has a heavy fabrications

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display