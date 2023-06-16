VISIT Milwaukee launches rebrand effort ahead of 2024 RNC

By
-
Milwaukee skyline
Milwaukee skyline

Last updated on June 16th, 2023 at 02:24 pmAs Milwaukee prepares to take center stage during the 2024 Republican National Convention next summer, the organization responsible for promoting the city to visitors is getting a facelift. VISIT Milwaukee is undergoing what its head of marketing recently called a “massive brand overhaul,” complete with a new

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display