MATC names new president

After a roughly six month search, Milwaukee Area Technical College
’s District Board of Directors announced Friday that they have selected Anthony Cruz
, PhD, to succeed outgoing college president Vicki Martin
, PhD.
Martin, who announced in September that she would be retiring from the post, has served MATC for 35 years, including a 10-year tenure as president. Her last day is June 30.
Cruz, who currently serves as president of the Kendall Campus of Miami Dade College, was chosen from a group pf four finalists that also included: Monica Brown, Ph.D., who currently serves as the senior vice president for student affairs at Montgomery College near Washington, D.C.; Mark Curtis-Chávez, Ph.D., the current provost of College of DuPage, the largest single campus community college in Illinois; and Tina Marie Jackson, Ph.D., who serves as the assistant commissioner of workforce education at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The search for a new MATC president yielded 50 applications, with the finalists selected following a review of applications and initial interviews with board members.
More than 150 students, faculty, staff, administrators, and community partners participated in person and virtually in sessions with each candidate, with the board selecting Cruz for the job during a special meeting Thursday afternoon. The process included a rigorous review of applications, two rounds of interviews, on-campus presentations, and consideration of supporting materials.
“District board members were particularly impressed by Dr. Cruz’s students first educational philosophy, his in-depth knowledge of MATC, and the high regard in which he is held by the students, faculty, and administrators with whom he has worked in the past,” said MATC District Board chairperson Mark F. Foley
.
Cruz has 28 years of experience in higher education, according to the MATC press release. In addition to his role at Kendall Campus of Miami Dade College, Cruz has held leadership roles such as campus president, vice chancellor, vice president, and dean at several community colleges and universities.
Cruz has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University, a master's in public administration from Florida State University and a doctorate in higher education from Florida International University.
“In the coming days, you will hear directly from Dr. Cruz. We look forward to working with him to bring MATC to new heights of student achievement and contributions to everyone in the Milwaukee area,” Foley said. “For now, please simply join me in congratulating our next president as we mark this new chapter in the history of a college that is vital to the community we share.”