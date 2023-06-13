King Tut immersive experience to be presented at downtown Milwaukee convention center

The National Geographic Society and Paquin Entertainment Group will present Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, created to honor the centennial of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee in October.

The Baird Center is the downtown Milwaukee convention center formerly known as the Wisconsin Center. This will be the third immersive experience exhibit presented there by Paquin Entertainment Group, including Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opened in July 2021, and its run was extended twice, attracting more than 200,000 visitors. It was the highest grossing event in the venue’s history.

The Beyond King Tut exhibit will use projection mapping with nine galleries presenting a multi-sensory display, which differentiates it from a traditional artifact exhibit. Visitors will follow King Tut’s life through a series of immersive images and storytelling.

“The staff of the Baird Center is extremely proud to welcome this spectacular immersive experience into our building,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District, in a press release. “Guests will enjoy our signature bold, proud, experience obsessed delivery of service, while being transported to Ancient Egypt. It will all culminate in yet another not to be missed experience in the heart of downtown Milwaukee at the Baird Center.”

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience opens at the Baird Center for a limited run beginning Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale June 15.

The exhibit was previously presented in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Washington DC and Vancouver. It is currently being presented in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to Milwaukee, it is also scheduled to be presented in Hartford, Connecticut.