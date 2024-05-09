See photos of construction progress for Microsoft’s data center in Racine County

As Microsoft
continues to expand plans for its data center campus
in Mount Pleasant, work is well underway on the tech giant's original portion of the project.
Microsoft now owns more than 1,000 acres of land in Mount Pleasant — much of which will be developed as part of its newly announced $3.3 billion artificial intelligence data center — but construction work thus far has been focused on the southern portion of Microsoft's property, at 1st and 90th Streets.
Microsoft began construction work last summer. The general contractor on the project is Chicago-based Walsh Group
.
Pile driving was on track to be completed at the end of March and Walsh has since been erecting steel framing for the data center's buildings, according to a Feb. 27 online construction update from Microsoft.
WE Energies
was also set to begin construction this spring on a distribution substation on the western part of the parcel, the update states.
Work on the data center's various buildings and power projects is expected to continue through fall 2026, with the southern data center buildings complete and preparation for operations beginning late 2026, according to Microsoft.
In April, Microsoft received approval to begin work on the next phase of the project on a 315-acre site to the west of the current construction area. Site plans for that area show two additional data center buildings and a new electrical substation.
On Wednesday, Microsoft announced that it will build a $3.3 billion artificial intelligence data center in Mount Pleasant and create 2,000 permanent jobs there “over time,” according to an announcement from the White House.
Microsoft purchased more than 1,000 acres of land
for its expanded data center project in December for $176 million.
Microsoft said construction of the $3.3 billion AI data center in Mount Pleasant will create 2,300 union construction jobs.
In addition to the AI data center project, through a partnership with TitletownTech
in Green Bay and the Green Bay Packers
, Microsoft also plans to establish a manufacturing focused AI Co-Innovation Lab on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
, the first of its kind in the United States, according to Gov. Tony Evers.