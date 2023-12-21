Microsoft spends $176 million on data center land acquisitions

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Microsoft has closed on the purchase of over 1,000 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for its expanded data center campus. The company paid a total of $176 million for the land. The company paid the Village of Mount Pleasant $63.2 million for 400 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue and $36.5 million for

The company paid the Village of Mount Pleasant $63.2 million for 400 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue and $36.5 million for 241 acres on County Highway H, according to state real estate records.

Microsoft also bought 407 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue from Creuziger Farms Inc. for $76 million.