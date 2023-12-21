Microsoft spends $176 million on data center land acquisitions

Microsoft
has closed on the purchase of over 1,000 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for its expanded data center campus
.
The company paid a total of $176 million for the land.
The company paid the Village of Mount Pleasant $63.2 million for 400 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue and $36.5 million for 241 acres on County Highway H, according to state real estate records.
Microsoft also bought 407 acres on Braun Road and Durand Avenue from Creuziger Farms Inc. for $76 million.
The combined 1,048 acres, or about 2 square miles, all lie within the tax incremental financing district that Mount Pleasant created to support the Foxconn development.
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced plans
to build a $1 billion data center on a 315-acre site in Mount Pleasant. The company paid $50 million in May
to purchase the site from the village. The site was part of the Foxconn development area and the company relinquished its development rights for the site in order for it to be sold to Microsoft.
According to information filed with the village earlier this year, Microsoft said it expected to have 200 employees in the first phase of its Mount Pleasant data center development. The company also said that when fully developed, by 2034, the data center was expected to have 460 jobs, including 330 first-shift jobs and 130 second-shift jobs.
In November, Microsoft and local officials announced that the company was planning to expand its Mount Pleasant data center development by more than 1,000 acres and invest “billions of dollars” over the next decade on buildings, support structures, systems and equipment.
Despite looking to increase the size of the data center complex, plans detailing how the land will be used have not yet been released. During a Village of Mount Pleasant meeting
held last month, representatives from Microsoft said master plans are still in the works given the sheer size of the development site.