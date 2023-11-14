Microsoft’s master plan for expanded Mount Pleasant data center campus development still in the works

By
-
The Foxconn campus, including the site where Microsoft is building a massive data center campus. Credit: Curtis Waltz, Aerialscapes.com

Despite Microsoft looking to increase the size of its Mount Pleasant data center campus from 315 acres to 1,345 acres, there are no solid plans yet as to how that land will be used. During a village meeting held Monday, representatives from Microsoft said master plans are still in the works given the sheer size

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display