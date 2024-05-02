Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Manufacturing

More details on Kikkoman’s incentives, including the state that Wisconsin beat out for project

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Submitted rendering of Kikkoman's proposed Jefferson facility.
Learn more about:
KikkomanWEDCOsamu Mogi
Last updated

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. staff review for Kikkoman’s expansion project offers new details on the company’s plans in the state. Osamu Mogi, representative director, senior executive corporate office with Kikkoman Corp., told BizTimes earlier this week that the company considered 64 Midwest locations before picking Jefferson. The WEDC staff review details just how close

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE