Quad unveils new creative agency named in honor of the late Betty Quadracci

Sussex-based Quad, a global marketing experience company, unveiled this week a new creative agency named after the late Betty Quadracci, co-founder of the company.

The new agency, called Betty, will integrate all of Quad’s creative business lines. This includes the company’s brand strategy and design, content creation, campaign ideation, and retail and adaptive design businesses.

​​All former Quad Creative, Periscope, and Content Studios leadership and staff are ​​moving to Betty, including Cari Bucci-Hulings​,​ who has assumed the role of president, and Mike Caguin, the firm’s chief creative officer. Favorite Child, Quad’s brand design practice, will keep its name while remaining part of the larger Betty agency.​

“My mother, Betty, truly believed in the power of creativity, not only to influence us personally but to build business within the walls of Quad,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “She was the best of Quad and the best of creativity. I’m touched by the enthusiasm from our team to honor and embrace her legacy in this tremendous way. It’s more than a name, it’s our DNA.”

Over the past 18 months, Quad has worked to tailor its suite of marketing solutions. The company recently announced Rise, a firm providing brand, performance and content media services, and Household Fusion, a co-mailing option that combines multiple pieces from different marketing or periodical mailers to reduce postage costs.

“Marketers today are required to do more with less to resonate with their target audiences in an ultra-competitive landscape and they simply shouldn’t have to choose between quality ​or speed and scale,” said Eric Ashworth, Quad’s president of agency solutions. “Quad​ is answering the market need for integrated and flexible ​marketing​ solution​s​ that put quality first, no matter the project size, scope, timeline or budget.”

Betty will serve as creative agency of record for Cacique Foods and Raw Sugar Living, and was selected by Desert Creek Honey, Heckova! and Walgreens for design and packaging work from Favorite Child.