Microsoft completes $50 million land purchase for Mount Pleasant data center

It’s been almost two months since Microsoft first announced plans to build a $1 billion data center in the village of Mount Pleasant. This week the company closed on its $50 million purchase of the 315-acre site for the project.

“We are proud to move forward with this highly anticipated development,” said David DeGroot, village of Mount Pleasant president. “The purchase of this land, which has been transformed in recent years, is a win for taxpayers and residents alike.”

The parcel of land purchased by Microsoft is part of the Foxconn development area. It is located in the east section of Area III, within the village’s Tax Increment District No. 5. The parcel of land runs along Braun Road in the village of Mount Pleasant, north of Highway KR, east of the Canadian Pacific Rail right-of-way, and west of 90th Street.

Foxconn is releasing all rights to the 315 acres of land sold to Microsoft.

Microsoft will be eligible to earn back some of its investment as it constructs buildings. The company may recoup 42% of the annual incremental property taxes it pays on the improvements it builds, not to exceed $5 million per year for the duration of the agreement and the district.

“Our data center campus investment plans with the village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County are part of Microsoft’s long-term commitment to the local communities in Wisconsin. We look forward to our work there,” said a spokesperson for Microsoft.

Pending further project approvals, site readiness work for the data center could begin later this year. An earlier press release from village officials said there will be two phases of construction – the first beginning no later than July 1, 2026 and the second beginning no later than July 1, 2033.