Weekly Debrief: Making sense of metro Milwaukee home sale trends

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a 29% year-over-year drop in home sales in metro Milwaukee. The address whether the decline is the result of a tough comparison, a lack of inventory, affordability issues or something else.

