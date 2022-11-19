Weekly Debrief: Making sense of metro Milwaukee home sale trends

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a 29% year-over-year drop in home sales in metro Milwaukee. The address whether the decline is the result of a tough comparison, a lack of inventory, affordability issues or something else.
Insider Story Spotlight
- Former manager of BMO Harris Bank’s Muskego branch pleads guilty to embezzling more than $200,000
- Wisconsin lost 1,600 private sector jobs in October, labor force participation continued to drop
Big Story
- Metro Milwaukee home sales dip 29% in October
- Milwaukee-area residential real estate development lags demand, experts say
- Foundation for the future: City, businesses confront Sheboygan area’s workforce housing challenges