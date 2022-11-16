Metro Milwaukee home sales dip 29% in October

By
-
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area fell 29% in October, year-over-year, and 26.3% in the greater southeastern Wisconsin region, according to the latest report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Year-to-date, there were 17,300 homes sold in the four-county metro Milwaukee area, compared to 19,403 a year ago, and 18,188 in 2020.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display