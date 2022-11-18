Former manager of BMO Harris Bank’s Muskego branch pleads guilty to embezzling more than $200,000

The BMO Harris Bank branch located in Muskego. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
A former manager of the BMO Harris Bank branch in Muskego has agreed to plea guilty to embezzling $233,616 from the business, according to court records. Court records show that Chelsea Hopf has been charged with one count of theft/embezzlement by a bank officer. She faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine

