Wisconsin lost 1,600 jobs in October, labor force participation continued to drop

By
-
job candidates

Wisconsin lost 1,600 private sector jobs in October and the state’s labor force participation rate continued to fall, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Workforce Development. Private sector employment in the state is up 54,600 since October 2021, however that gain of 2.2% trails the national growth rate of 4%

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display