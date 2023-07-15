Weekly Debrief: Can Summerfest ever get back to pre-pandemic attendance levels?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Summerfest seeing a 40% increase in attendance but still falling short of pre-pandemic levels. They also discuss the impact of Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

