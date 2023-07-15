Weekly Debrief: Can Summerfest ever get back to pre-pandemic attendance levels?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including Summerfest seeing a 40% increase in attendance but still falling short of pre-pandemic levels. They also discuss the impact of Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebrations this weekend.
