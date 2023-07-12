Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival kicks off Thursday

A massive, four-day festival celebrating Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary kicks off tomorrow morning, both in the City of Milwaukee and the suburbs. Harley Davidson’s Homecoming Festival runs July 13-July 16.

Crowds of Harley riders had already descended upon the Harley-Davidson Museum, Shop and Factory Outlet on Wednesday in anticipation of this weekend’s festivities.

Events are scheduled to take place at Milwaukee’s Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson’s powertrain operations in Menomonee Falls and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Veterans Park at the downtown Milwaukee lakefront will be the epicenter of day-long activities and music on Friday and Saturday.

Headlining Harley’s Homecoming Festival are rock bands Green Day and Foo Fighters. Green Day will headline the evening show on Friday, July 14 and the Foo Fighters will headline on Saturday, July 15.

Six local Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting events and entertainment. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield, Milwaukee Harley-Davidson, Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson in Thiensville, Uke’s Harley-Davidson in Kenosha, West Bend Harley-Davidson and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc.

Some highlights of the next four days’ events include:

Harley-Davidson 120 th motorcycle parade: Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m. along Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee

motorcycle parade: Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m. along Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee LiveWire displays and demos: July 13-July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Factory tours: July 13-July 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Powertrain Operations Facility in Menomonee Falls.

Law enforcement charity ride: July 13, 8:30 a.m. to noon at House of Harley-Davidson

Division BMX stunt shows: July 13, noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum

“Bikes on the Block” block party: July 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

Live music by Road Trip: July 15 at 8 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum

“Down Under Disco”: July 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee

Live music by The Now Band: July 14 at 8 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson Museum

H.O.G. 40th celebration event: July 13, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bud Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in West Allis

The Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St., will serve as a central rally point for free events. The 20-acre campus will host free live music, food and beverage sites, and skills demonstrations.