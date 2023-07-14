Report: Wauwatosa needs affordable, multifamily housing to meet growing demand

By
-
Image from City of Wauwatosa/SB Friedman Development Advisors

Wauwatosa’s growing population is becoming younger, more college educated and more diverse. As rents and home values increase, and vacancy rates decrease, the city will need to increase and diversify its housing stock to meet demand, a study says. According to the recently-released Wauwatosa 2023 Housing and Needs Assessment, the city’s population is expected to

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display