See photos from Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival kickoff

The four-day festival celebrating Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary began Thursday as thousands of Harley riders gathered at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Festivities through this weekend are scheduled to take place at Harley-Davidson dealerships, Veterans Park in Milwaukee and the Harley-Davidson Museum, located in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee. Tours and test drives are being offered at Harley’s powertrain operations Menomonee Falls.

A group of Harley riders hit the road Thursday for the Law Enforcement Charity Ride. They left the House of Harley in Greenfield and made their way over the Hoan Bridge and then to Veterans Park. The ride raises money for the Wisconsin chapter of “COPS,” otherwise known as the Concerns of Police Survivors. The group helps families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

On Friday, Green Day will headline the festival at Veterans Park, and Foo Fighters will headline on Saturday.

The celebration will culminate with a parade through downtown Milwaukee on Sunday.