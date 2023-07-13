Golden Pet Manufacturing planning expansion of Germantown facility

Golden Pet Manufacturing, maker of Dr. Marty pet food, is planning a 130,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters facility in Germantown.
Golden Pet Manufacturing is a subsidiary of the Golden Hippo family of health, beauty and pet care product brands headquartered in Woodland Hills, California. It specializes in the production of freeze-dried pet food and treats.
Located at W206 N12880 Gateway Court, Golden Pet currently operates out of a 172,000-square-foot building where it will be adding manufacturing, production and warehouse space, officials with the village of Germantown said.
On Monday, the Germantown Plan Commission approved the expansion.
The expansion is divided into three separate areas: 87,400 square feet on the north end of the building, 5,353 on the west end and 39,012 square feet on the south end.
While no new employees are directly associated with the building expansion, there are plans to add about 40 employees, a representative from the company told the Plan Commission. Currently, there are around 160 employees working at the facility, which is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
Golden Pet Manufacturing received approval for the existing building in September 2021 and began manufacturing Dr. Marty Pet products at the Germantown facility in March 2023, according to a press release.
The facility allows Dr. Marty Pets, in conjunction with Golden Pet Manufacturing, to monitor the quality of the ingredients and source its own raw ingredients.
Representatives from Golden Pet Manufacturing could not be reached for additional comment.