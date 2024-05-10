MLG Capital buys Third Ward building

Brookfield-based investment firm MLG Capital has purchased a building in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. The building at 225 N. Water St. was sold for $3.6 million, according to state records. It was previously owned by LCPS, LLC, an Oconomowoc-based investor. The agent for LCPS is MIAD professor James Barany, according to state records. Built in

Brookfield-based investment firmhas purchased a building in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. The building at 225 N. Water St. was sold for $3.6 million, according to state records. It was previously owned by LCPS, LLC, an Oconomowoc-based investor. The agent for LCPS is MIAD professor James Barany, according to state records. Built in 1909, the five-story, 32,000-square-foot building has fitness studio barre3 on its first floor and residential units on its upper floors. The building has an assessed value of just under $3 million, according to Milwaukee County records. MLG Capital, which owns properties nationwide with several throughout metro Milwaukee, does not list any other Third Ward properties in its online portfolio. MLG Capital did not immediately respond to request for comment.