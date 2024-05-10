Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Technology

Wauwatosa-based Ingantec Corp. raises $2 million, names former Foxconn executive CEO

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Alan Yeung
Alan Yeung
Learn more about:
Foxconn Technology GroupIngantec Corp.Lubar & Co.Alan YeungChirag GuptaJon HammesShubhra PasayatTed Kellner
Last updated

Wauwatosa-based Ingantec Corp., an electronics manufacturer making microLED technology, has closed a $2 million funding round led by Milwaukee-based private equity firm Lubar & Co. Several other investors, including Jon Hammes, chairman and CEO of Hammes Healthcare, and Ted Kellner, former chairman and CEO of Fiduciary Management Inc., participated in the funding round. “We are

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee