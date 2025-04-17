Uline to expand again in Kenosha County with plans for another large distribution facility

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline
plans to further expand its Kenosha County footprint with the addition of a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility to be located on an 80-acre site southwest of its warehouse campus north of 38th
Street and 128th
Avenue in Kenosha, according to city documents.
Uline is a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. The company's new warehouse will cost roughly $129 million to build and will add to its already expansive Kenosha County footprint, which could total more than 12 million square feet with the addition of this facility.
The new building will be constructed in the likeness of others on the Kenosha campus and will be utilized similarly, with several loading docks and structural designs emulating its campus neighbors.
Uline owned the land prior to the release of its plans to construct another facility and mentioned the possibility to build two, one million-square-foot facilities on its site, according to a December conversation
with Joe Stagnaro
, distribution manager at Uline.
It is likely that Uline will build another warehouse facility east of this project also, city documents said.
Uline also recently expanded
in Pleasant Prairie, leasing a 502,000-square-foot facility.
Uline currently occupies 16 buildings in Kenosha County including several large distribution centers on the Kenosha warehouse campus, plus two headquarters office buildings and additional distribution centers at the corporate headquarters campus in Pleasant Prairie.
The following are Uline's Wisconsin facilities:
- H1 + Conference Center, 288,000 square feet, 12575 Uline Dr., Pleasant Prairie
- H2, 284,000 square feet, 12100 Uline Pl., Pleasant Prairie
- W1, 1 million square feet, 12885 104th St., Pleasant Prairie
- W2 (H3), 1.1 million square feet, 13305 104th St., Pleasant Prairie
- W0, 417,000 square feet, 11559 80th Ave., Pleasant Prairie
- W3, 602,000 square feet, 11400 88th Ave., Pleasant Prairie
- W6, 52,000 square feet, 8495 116th St., Pleasant Prairie
- WG, 757,000 square feet, 8311 38th St., Kenosha
- WH, 1 million square feet, 10322 140th Ave., Bristol
- I6, 889,000 square feet, 12355 Uline Way, Kenosha
- I7, 642,000 square feet, 12354 Uline Way, Kenosha
- W5, 800,000 square feet, 12657 Uline Way, Kenosha
- W8, 1 million square feet, 12656 Uline Way, Kenosha
- WQ, 1.4 million square feet, 3002 128th Ave., Kenosha
- HZ, 1,790 square feet, 330 East Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee
- M6, 929,000 square feet, 3325 Heiser St., Hudson
- WX, 502,000 square feet, 11290 80th Ave., Pleasant Prairie
Future facilities:
- H4, 329,000 square feet, 9900 128th Ave., Pleasant Prairie
