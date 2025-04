Uline to expand again in Kenosha County with plans for another large distribution facility

H1 + Conference Center, 288,000 square feet, 12575 Uline Dr., Pleasant Prairie

H2, 284,000 square feet, 12100 Uline Pl., Pleasant Prairie

W1, 1 million square feet, 12885 104th St., Pleasant Prairie

W2 (H3), 1.1 million square feet, 13305 104th St., Pleasant Prairie

W0, 417,000 square feet, 11559 80th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

W3, 602,000 square feet, 11400 88th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

W6, 52,000 square feet, 8495 116th St., Pleasant Prairie

WG, 757,000 square feet, 8311 38th St., Kenosha

WH, 1 million square feet, 10322 140th Ave., Bristol

I6, 889,000 square feet, 12355 Uline Way, Kenosha

I7, 642,000 square feet, 12354 Uline Way, Kenosha

W5, 800,000 square feet, 12657 Uline Way, Kenosha

W8, 1 million square feet, 12656 Uline Way, Kenosha

WQ, 1.4 million square feet, 3002 128th Ave., Kenosha

HZ, 1,790 square feet, 330 East Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee

M6, 929,000 square feet, 3325 Heiser St., Hudson

WX, 502,000 square feet, 11290 80th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

H4, 329,000 square feet, 9900 128th Ave., Pleasant Prairie

More articles about Uline:

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline plans to further expand its Kenosha County footprint with the addition of a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility to be located on an 80-acre site southwest of its warehouse campus north of 38Street and 128Avenue in Kenosha, according to city documents. Uline is a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials. The company's new warehouse will cost roughly $129 million to build and will add to its already expansive Kenosha County footprint, which could total more than 12 million square feet with the addition of this facility. The new building will be constructed in the likeness of others on the Kenosha campus and will be utilized similarly, with several loading docks and structural designs emulating its campus neighbors. Uline owned the land prior to the release of its plans to construct another facility and mentioned the possibility to build two, one million-square-foot facilities on its site, according to awith, distribution manager at Uline. It is likely that Uline will build another warehouse facility east of this project also, city documents said. Uline alsoin Pleasant Prairie, leasing a 502,000-square-foot facility. Uline currently occupies 16 buildings in Kenosha County including several large distribution centers on the Kenosha warehouse campus, plus two headquarters office buildings and additional distribution centers at the corporate headquarters campus in Pleasant Prairie. The following are Uline's Wisconsin facilities:Future facilities: