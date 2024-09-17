Plans for new Uline office building in Pleasant Prairie get final approval

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday granted final approval for Uline
’s plans to build a 366,000-square-foot, three-story office building near its corporate headquarters complex in the village.
With the approval the company may now submit applications for building permits and proceed with full construction, the village said in a news release. Construction is expected to be completed by the spring of 2026.
The building is planned for a 44.8-acre site at 9900 128th
Ave. in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park. The facility could house up to 1,300 employees. Site plans include parking for 1,067 vehicles.
Founded in 1980 by Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein
in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company moved its headquarters to Pleasant Prairie in 2010. It has grown its presence in the village since then and the company now has eight buildings in Pleasant Prairie including two office buildings (at 12575 Uline Drive and 12100 Uline Place) and six warehouse buildings. The company has more than 2,500 employees in Pleasant Prairie.
The company calls the planned new office building Uline Headquarters Office building H4 because the warehouse building at 13305 104th
St. on its headquarters campus is also considered Uline Headquarters 3.
The design for the new office building will be similar to Uline’s existing headquarters office buildings with precast panels, large amounts of glass and a standing seam metal roof. Lannon stone will be incorporated into retaining walls and landscape areas, according to the village.
“This marks another significant step in Uline’s expansion within the Village of Pleasant Prairie,” said Robert Hanson
, community development director for the village. “We are pleased to see Uline’s continued growth and commitment to the community. This new corporate facility is an investment that will bring job opportunities and further support the local economy.”