Uline expands in Kenosha County leasing more space in a warehouse that it has used before

Pleasant Prairie-basedis expanding into another Kenosha County facility with a lease for more than 500,000 square feet in the LakeView Corporate Park. The distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging products plans to occupy the building at 11290 80th Ave. for primarily warehousing and storage purposes, according to documents submitted to the Village of Pleasant Prairie. At 502,000 square feet, the facility is expected to employ 10 to 12 people. The building, built in 2007, is owned by Pennsylvania-based investment company. Uline previously occupied about 300,000 square feet in the facility, but moved out in 2023 before resigning a lease for the full building, village documents say. The lease comes as Uline continues to expand in Kenosha County. Last year, the companyin Kenosha and began construction on a third office building in Pleasant Prairie. Uline’s North American footprint spans over 28 million square feet worldwide and more than 11 million square feet in Wisconsin. Uline now occupies 15 buildings in Kenosha County including several large distribution centers on the Kenosha warehouse campus, plus two headquarters office buildings and additional distribution centers at the corporate headquarters campus in Pleasant Prairie.