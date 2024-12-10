Uline opens its largest distribution center yet in Kenosha County

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline
, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging products that has built several huge distribution centers in Kenosha County has opened another one, the largest it has built there to date.
The new 1.44 million-square-foot facility is located at 3002 128th
Ave. in Kenosha. The addition of the facility increases Uline's Kenosha County building footprint to over 10 million square feet, according to a Monday press release from the company.
The new facility, located northwest of 128th
Avenue and 38th
Street on Uline’s warehouse campus west of I-94 in Kenosha, will employ roughly 200 people ranging from warehouse associates to management and facilities services personnel.
The new warehouse, built on a 179-acre site, has an on-site fitness center, a café and will stock many of the more than 40,000 products from Uline’s 840-plus page catalog.
“This expansion represents a significant milestone for Uline, and for Wisconsin,” said Wade Goff
, senior director of redistribution. “This huge new facility represents much more than just the expansion of our physical footprint. It will allow us to deliver products more efficiently than ever before, and it will create hundreds of new job opportunities for the local community.”
Uline now occupies nine large buildings in Kenosha County including its five distribution centers on the Kenosha warehouse campus, plus two headquarters office buildings (12575 Uline Drive and 12100 Uline Place) and two additional distribution centers at the corporate headquarters campus in Pleasant Prairie.
The village of Pleasant Prairie also recently gave final approval for a third office building for Uline
at 9900 128th
Ave. in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park.