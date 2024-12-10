Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Uline opens its largest distribution center yet in Kenosha County

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Uline's newest warehouse at 3002 128th Ave. in Kenosha.
Learn more about:
UlineWade Goff
Last updated

Pleasant Prairie-based Uline, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging products that has built several huge distribution centers in Kenosha County has opened another one, the largest it has built there to date. The new 1.44 million-square-foot facility is located at 3002 128th Ave. in Kenosha. The addition of the facility increases Uline’s Kenosha County

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.