Stella & Chewy’s products now available in Meijer and H-E-B stores

Oak Creek-based natural pet food manufacturer Stella & Chewy’s
is expanding its retail presence, recently announcing deals to have its products available in Meijer and H-E-B stores.
Walker, Michigan-based Meijer has more than 500 stores, located in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 435 stores, located in Texas and Mexico.
Stella & Chewy’s products became available in Meijer and H-E-B stores this month.
"This marks an exciting milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand our distribution," said Dave Champlin
, chief sales officer at Stella & Chewy's. "At Stella & Chewy's, we are deeply committed to growing the freeze-dried raw pet food category, while also continuing to support our loyal neighborhood pet customers. We look forward to bringing high-quality, healthy, and safe options to pet parents everywhere, while driving growth for all our business partners."
In March, Boston-based SLR Credit Solutions announced that it was providing a $75 million senior credit facility for Stella & Chewy’s. Proceeds from the transaction were used to refinance existing debt and to provide enhanced liquidity for general operations and growth, SLR said.
“This new financing partnership provides us with the flexibility to continue to expand our business and reach new customers.” said Jay Thompson
, CEO of Stella & Chewy’s. “The team at SLR CS developed an in depth understanding of our business and provided thoughtful solutions to get to a successful execution.”
Thompson became CEO of Stelly & Chewy’s in February. Prior to that he was chief financial officer of Bakersfield, California-based beverage company Generous Brands
.
Stella & Chewy’s was founded in 2003. The company launched its first national marketing campaign
in 2022. Petco began carrying
Stella & Chewy’s products in its stores in 2023.
