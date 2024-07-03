Stella & Chewy’s president and COO steps down

After being promoted
to the role of president at Oak Creek-based Stella & Chewy’s
in June, David Kapic
, who also served as the pet food manufacturer’s chief operating officer, has stepped down from his position.
Kapic announced Tuesday via a LinkedIn post that he’s accepted a new job with Wichita, Kansas-based software development company weavix. He serves as chief operating officer.
"After deep consideration, I decided to chase my passion and work with this exceptional team to rewrite the communications playbook for frontline workers," said Kapic. "At Stella & Chewy's we were early adopters of this technology and I saw the impact firsthand. Now, I have an opportunity to have an exponential impact."
Stella & Chewy’s founder Marie Moody
, who was named interim chief executive officer on May 1, will continue to help lead the business. Moody founded Stella & Chewy’s in 2003 and has served on the company’s board of directors for more than 15 years.
Senior leaders from across the organization will also help support Kapic’s formerly held duties.
“We can confirm that effective June 28, 2024, David Kapic, president and former chief operating officer, has stepped down from his position," according to a statement from the company. "David’s contributions to Stella & Chewy’s and his dedicated efforts to bolster the company are greatly appreciated. Stella & Chewy’s has a strong leadership team and is confident in their ability to continue our company journey. This change will not create an impact on our customers or any external partners.”