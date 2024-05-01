Stella & Chewy’s names new president, founder to serve as interim CEO

Oak Creek-based Stella & Chewy’s
, a manufacturer of pet food products that use raw and natural ingredients, announced this week the appointment of two key leaders.
The company has named founder Marie Moody
interim chief executive officer and promoted David Kapic
to the role of president, effective immediately.
Moody founded Stella & Chewy's in 2003 and has served on the company's board of directors for more than 15 years. She succeeds Marc Hill
, who was CEO of Stella & Chewy's since 2017.
“Stella & Chewy’s was founded on a commitment to bring pets and pet parents the best in nutrition, since I know first-hand that selecting your pet’s food is one of the most important decisions a pet parent makes,” said Moody in an announcement from the company. “I’m thrilled to continue working alongside the Stella & Chewy’s team as we remain committed to finding new, innovative ways for pet parents to show pets their love through premium raw and natural pet food.”
Kapic most recently served as chief operations officer at Stella & Chewy's. He will continue to lead the sales enterprise alongside Moody until a chief sales officer is appointed.
“Stella & Chewy’s offers best-in-class products, made by a best-in-class team,” said Kapic. “I am eager to continue collaborating with this passionate group of pack members dedicated to helping pets and pet parents thrive through raw food while driving new business and growth opportunities for the company.”