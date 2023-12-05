Stella & Chewy’s secures $75 million in additional credit to support its growth

Oak Creek-based pet food maker Stella & Chewy’sreceived approval this week for a new $75 million revolving credit facility, which will support the company’s continuous growth.
The financing will be used to support working capital needs and other corporate purposes, according to a Tuesday press release from the company.
"Our company continues to experience growing demand from customers for our premium natural pet food products," said Dean Nolden, chief financial officer at Stella & Chewy's.
The company makes pet food with an emphasis on raw nutrition, palatability, safety and all natural ingredients. Its dog and cat products include freeze dried dinner patties and meal mixers, frozen patties and morsels, baked and extruded kibble, stews, broths and treats.
Stella & Chewy’s has seen double-digit growth since 2019 and launched its first national advertising campaign last summer.
The increase in demand for more authentic products led Stella & Chewy’s to recently expand their Oak Creek facility by 140,000 square feet, which allows for additional food production and shipping improvements.
At the end of 2022, Stella & Chewy’s struck a deal with San Diego-based Petco that allowed Petco to begin carrying the company’s products nationwide.