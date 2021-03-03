Stella & Chewy’s now plans to add 245 jobs in Oak Creek, up from 100

Oak Creek-based pet food maker Stella & Chewy’s plans to add up to 245 jobs over the next three years as part of a $67.7 million expansion project.

The company’s expansion plans, which include a 140,000 square feet addition to existing facilities, first surfaced last summer. At the time, the company planned to add around 100 employees to support its growth.

Stella & Chewy’s is now targeting a higher job total and is eligible for up to $2 million in tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The exact value of the credits will depend on the company’s actual job creation

“Stella & Chewy’s has expanded our sales and product offerings over the past few years and we expect the growth to continue,” said Marc Hill, chief executive officer of Stella & Chewy’s. “In order to meet projected product demand, the company will expand our current production footprint by approximately 140,000 additional square feet to support growing demand. We welcome and appreciate the support we’ve received from WEDC and are looking forward to bringing the additional employment opportunities to the area.”

Most of the new jobs will be in the company’s manufacturing operations. Stella & Chewy’s is also investing $65 million in new equipment with $15 million to $20 million of that equipment coming from Wisconsin vendors.