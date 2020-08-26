Stella & Chewy’s plans HQ addition, 100 new jobs in Oak Creek

Pet food maker Stella & Chewy’s plans to add nearly 140,000 square feet of space to its Oak Creek headquarters and add 100 jobs over the next three years.

The Oak Creek Plan Commission approved the project at its meeting Tuesday.

Stella & Chewy’s plans call for a 104,090-square-foot addition on the east side of the current building, located at 111 W. Oakview Parkway, just west of South Howell Avenue. Another 35,156-square-foot addition is planned for the west side of the facility.

The expansion would include additional food production, finished goods shipping enhancements and a production employee area on the east side and a new freezer on the west side.

The company anticipates permanent and temporary production staff increasing from 300 to 500 over the next three years with office staff staying at 75.

Plans also call for relocating the Arf Bark Dog Park – “a popular amenity for Stella & Chewy’s employees” – to a new site on the property. The nearly 20,000-square-foot dog run would be located to the north of the facility alongside a new parking area.

Stella & Chewy’s bought its headquarters and manufacturing facility earlier this year from an affiliate of New York-based Lexington Realty Trust for $24.5 million.

The company – which was founded in 2003 – was the first tenant in the OakView Business Park when its building was completed in 2015.

In 2018, the company announced it would add 82 jobs with the help of $500,000 in tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. According to WEDC records, the company has added 113 positions.