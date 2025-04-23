Milwaukee hospitality businesses set to benefit from NFL Draft activity

The 2025 NFL Draft
is the latest large-scale sporting event to shine a national spotlight on Wisconsin. Roughly 240,000 football fans from across the country are expected to descend upon Lambeau Field and its surrounding Titletown District for three days of festivities this week, but the impact of the event will extend well beyond Green Bay, including as far south as Milwaukee where many draft-goers will be spending the night.
Occupancy for Milwaukee hotels on Friday is 54%, up from 32% the same day last year, according to Visit Milwaukee
. Saturday’s occupancy is 56%, which is only up from 55% last year. Transient, or leisure travel, bookings during the draft total 134,600, up from 100,700 for the same time last year.
“We have an opportunity to make some business that week that we wouldn't have had on a typical quiet week coming out of Easter,” Visit Milwaukee president and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith
said recently in an interview with WISN 12 News
, a media partner of BizTimes Media. But, since Milwaukee isn’t hosting the draft, Williams-Smith noted there won’t be nearly the level of activity as some of the other high-profile events the city has hosted recently, such as the 2024 Republican National Convention last summer.
Ahead of the April 24-26 event, major hotels in the city’s downtown have been filling up, including Marcus Corp.’s
three downtown hotels the Hilton Milwaukee
, The Pfister Hotel
and the Saint Kate
, which were “fully booked in advance” for the weekend of the NFL Draft, according to Brandon Drusch
, managing director of The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate.
As of last week, the Brewhouse Inn & Suites
was nearly full for draft weekend and Potawatomi Casino Hotel
had “limited availability” for draft week. Among those limited offerings is a package that includes a room and a shuttle to and from the draft campus. It also has a shuttle-only package that includes round-trip shuttle and casino reward play.
For those who aren’t making the trek up to Green Bay, Potawatomi and Visit Milwaukee are hosting a series of local NFL Draft events, kicking off with a first-round watch party Thursday night at the casino’s sportsbook. Milwaukee Tailgate Week also features live conversations and meet-and-greets with some former NFL players and Green Bay Packers legends.
[caption id="attachment_589777" align="aligncenter" width="474"]
The sportsbook at Potawatomi Casino Hotel[/caption]
The casino expects to “have big and excited crowds throughout the week as people place their bets at the Potawatomi Sportsbook and watch all the draft action at what has become the place to be for big sports events,” said senior public relations manager Jay Saunders
.
Another local business cashing in on Milwaukee’s slice of NFL Draft business, Milwaukee Food & City Tours
is offering daily round-trip shuttle service to the draft from 25 downtown hotels and 15 hotels near Milwaukee Mitchell Airport. Available to both hotel guests and the general public, the shuttle service is $75 per person on Thursday and Friday and $50 per person on Saturday and includes complimentary snacks, soda and water.
[caption id="attachment_609135" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Theresa Nemetz, Milwaukee Food & City Tours[/caption]
As of earlier this month, the business was expecting to provide transportation for “hundreds” of guests and was “prepared to scale that number up or down based on demand,” said company president Theresa Nemetz
. An additional pick up spot was added for locals, at the Brown Deer Park n Ride.
Private transportation to the draft has garnered even more interest than the shuttle service, said Nemetz.
“Many companies are planning to take employees up to Green Bay for the day, and we’ve also received inquiries from bachelor and birthday party groups looking to make it a full experience,” she said. “While shuttle service from downtown Milwaukee hotels is available, private transportation has been our most popular request so far.”
She also noted that some visitors who have traveled to Wisconsin for the draft have planned extended trips around the occasion. Looking to capture some of that traffic, Milwaukee Food & City Tours’ weekly Brady Street Lunch Tour, Historic Bar Tour and Bloody Mary Brunch tour are also available for bookings this week.
“Having the NFL Draft come to our state is a huge opportunity. It’s not just about football – it’s about energy, excitement, and the chance to showcase what our community can offer,” said Nemetz. “Events like this bring visitors from all over the country, and with that comes a surge in demand for local services like ours. We’re proud to play a part in helping people experience the Draft and explore Wisconsin at the same time.”
More articles about the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay: