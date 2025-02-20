NFL reveals plans for Draft setup at Lambeau Field and Titletown district

The National Football League today released renderings of its planned setup for the 2025 NFL Draft to be held at Lambeau Field and the Titletown district in Green Bay from April 24-26.

“It’s exciting to see these renderings. The draft is really starting to take shape,” Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said. “It looks like a great setup. All fans and attendees will be treated to an exciting event, and we’re proud to have Lambeau Field featured so prominently.”

The most noteworthy feature is the 250,000-square-foot “draft theater,” which will be set up in the Lambeau Field parking lot at the southwest corner of Lombardi Avenue and Oneida Street. The draft theater area will extend into Oneida Street, which will be closed off in that area. The draft theater includes the stage where the draft picks will be announced and a large area for the crowd to watch the selections. Television shots of the crowd from the draft theater stage will feature Lambeau Field in the background.

The Green Bay NFL Draft campus will also feature the NFL Experience, an area of roughly 800,000 square feet including the stadium’s west side parking lots and most of the Titletown development. The NFL Experience will feature food and beverage areas, a kids’ Play 60 zone, spots for kicking field goals and running 40-yard dashes, and a gallery of NFL exhibits.

“The visual of the draft campus really brings to life all the planning and discussions that have taken place over the past couple years,” said Gabrielle Dow, Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement. “I’m excited for draft fans and everyone who has been working on this to see what Lambeau Field will look like come April.”

Two general admission entry gates will be located along Ridge Road and toward the west end of Titletown. Additional details, including information about parking and rideshare operations, will be released by the NFL in early March.

The 2025 NFL Draft is expected to have a statewide economic impact of $94 million, including an economic impact of $20 million for the Green Bay area. About 240,000 NFL football fans are expected to attend. Several airlines have added additional flights to the Green Bay and Appleton airports to accommodate football funs coming for the Draft in Green Bay.