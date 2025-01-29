Airlines adding non-stop flights to Green Bay and Appleton for NFL Draft

Several airlines are offering additional nonstop flights to the Green Bay and Appleton airports for the NFL Draft, which will be held at Lambeau Field on April 24-26.

United Airlines and American Airlines have both added two additional flights between Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, operating on April 23 and 27.

American Airlines is also offering two non-stop flights between Green Bay and LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

- Advertisement -

Delta Air Lines is offering nonstop flights between Green Bay and Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Orlando, LaGuardia, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Detroit for the draft.

“We know the increase in passenger traffic that will happen during the weeks surrounding the draft and we are ready,” said Marty Piette, airport director for Austin Straubel. “We really appreciate the great partnership we have with our airlines, and these additional flights allow travelers greater flexibility and the convenience of flying directly to Green Bay.”

United Airlines has added flights between Appleton International Airport and Houston on April 23, 26 and 27. United also added a second flight between Denver and Appleton on those days.

- Advertisement -

American Airlines added flights between Appleton and Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth and Charlotte, North Carolina during the week of the draft.

Delta Airlines added an additional flight between Appleton and Atlanta.

Allegiant Airlines will add service to Appleton from Pittsburgh, Providence, Rhode Island, and Canton/Akron, Ohio for NFL Draft week. The airline will also add to existing service between Appleton and St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Florida; Orlando; Punta Gorda, Florida; Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida; Phoenix; Newark, New Jersey; Las Vegas; Denver; and Nashville.

- Advertisement -

“We expect our passenger traffic will effectively double over usual traffic at this time,” said Appleton airport director Abe Weber. “We’re excited to welcome national and international passengers to Northeast Wisconsin through Appleton where they will find a fast, easy, and more convenient way to travel to the draft.”

The first phase of a major expansion to the Appleton International Airport terminal will be close to completion in time for the NFL Draft and all 10 gates will be available to handle the increased air traffic, the airport said.

Officials have estimated that about 250,000 people will attend the three-day NFL Draft in Green Bay.